Roma’s match at Udinese abandoned after defender Evan Ndicka collapses

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Roma defender Evan Ndicka has collapsed toward the end of his team’s Serie A match at Udinese with the game then abandoned. Ndicka is being kept under observation in hospital but his condition is not regarded as life-threatening. The score was 1-1 when Ndicka fell to the ground in the 71st minute while the action was at the other end of the field and started pointing at his chest. The players and the referee frantically called for medical assistance. Ndicka was able to put his thumb up to the crowd as the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international was stretchered off barely two minutes later. Fans later applauded the announcement that the match would be continued at a later date.

