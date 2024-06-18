Romário is back: He’s player-chairman and a big fan of a revitalized Brazilian soccer club

MESQUITA, Brazil (AP) — América was a once-great soccer club in the northern part of Rio de Janeiro. But it was recently on the verge of folding due to years of mismanagement. Then its most famous fan and 1994 World Cup winner Romário decided to come back from retirement at the age of 58. He brought sponsors, rebuilt part of the club’s decrepit stadium, removed the weeds from the pitch, signed new players and came up with a plan to make it as mighty as it once was.

