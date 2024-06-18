Romário is back: He’s player-chairman and a big fan of a revitalized Brazilian soccer club

By MAURICIO SAVARESE The Associated Press
Romario of America watches from the sidelines of a second division state championship soccer match against Araruama, at the Giulite Coutinho stadium in Mesquita, Brazil, Saturday, June 15, 2024. The Brazilian striker is returning to competition 15 years after his retirement from soccer. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bruna Prado]

MESQUITA, Brazil (AP) — América was a once-great soccer club in the northern part of Rio de Janeiro. But it was recently on the verge of folding due to years of mismanagement. Then its most famous fan and 1994 World Cup winner Romário decided to come back from retirement at the age of 58. He brought sponsors, rebuilt part of the club’s decrepit stadium, removed the weeds from the pitch, signed new players and came up with a plan to make it as mighty as it once was.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.