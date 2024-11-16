Romania’s soccer federation says Kosovo’s walk-off actions were premeditated

BUCHAREST (AP) — Romania’s soccer federation has expressed its disappointment at what it calls “premeditated” behavior by Kosovo’s team in Friday night’s abandoned match in the Nations League. The match was suspended in stoppage time and later abandoned with the score 0-0 in Bucharest. There were scuffles between players from both sides and Kosovo players walked off the pitch. They were reportedly upset at hearing pro-Serbian slogans. The Romanian Football Federation spoke of its “deepest disappointment regarding the behavior of the Kosovo delegation and its players” and denied that any home fans chanted “Kosovo is Serbia” during the game.

