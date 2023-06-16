Romanian tennis player Luncanu has been banned for 5 years for match-fixing

LONDON (AP) — The International Tennis Integrity Agency says Romanian tennis player Petru-Alexandru Luncanu has been banned for five years and fined $40,000 in a match-fixing case. The agency says five out of seven match-fixing charges brought by the ITIA against Luncanu were upheld at an anti-corruption hearing. It adds the charges related to “contriving the outcome or any other aspect of several matches, and directly or indirectly facilitating tennis wagering.” The 34-year-old Luncanu was also found guilty on a separate charge of failing to cooperate fully with the ITIA investigation by withdrawing consent for his phone to be analyzed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.