Romania-Kosovo soccer game in Euro 2024 qualifying stopped because of home fans’ pro-Serbia chants

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The Romania and Kosovo teams were taken off the field for 45 minutes during a European Championship qualifying game in Bucharest when home fans aimed pro-Serbia chants at the visiting players. UEFA says on its website “due to discriminatory behavior from supporters, the match has been suspended.” Romania fans chanted and displayed a banner with the “Kosovo is Serbia” slogan. Play was stopped after about 18 minutes. The score was 0-0. Play resumed after a 45-minute delay. Kosovo’s declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008 is formally recognized by about 100 countries and the majority of European Union members though not Romania.

