Romania and Slovakia coaches won’t be drawn on talk of a mutually beneficial draw at Euro 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Even if many speculate on a mutually beneficial draw when Romania meets Slovakia on Wednesday in the European Championship, the two teams’ coaches do not want to hear it. Romania coach Edward Iordănescu was told pre-game chatter around Europe is of playing to win one point that would send both his team and Slovakia to the round of 16. Iordănescu says “We can’t control what people talk about.” Slovakia Francesco Calzona had earlier been more blunt saying “I am not going to comment on that.”

