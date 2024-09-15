Roman Celentano has 3 saves for Cincinnati in 0-0 tie with Crew

CINCINNATI (AP) — Roman Celentano had three saves and recorded his seventh shutout of the season for FC Cincinnati in a 0-0 tie with the Columbus Crew. Both teams clinched a berth in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Columbus (14-5-8) was coming off a 4-0 defeat at home to the Seattle Sounders, the Crew’s worst loss of the season and just their second by multiple goals. Cincinnati (16-8-4) beat Montreal 4-1 last time out after suffering back-to-back losses for the first time since the beginning of April. Columbus has been shut out in back-to-back games for the first time since going scoreless in three consecutive games in April of 2022.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.