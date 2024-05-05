Roman Bürki has season-high 10 saves for St. Louis in 0-0 tie with Dynamo

HOUSTON (AP) — Roman Bürki had a season-high 10 saves to help St. Louis City to a 0-0 tie with the Houston Dynamo. St. Louis (2-1-7) has just one win since it beat New York City FC 2-0 on March 2. Steve Clark had three saves for the Dynamo. The 38-year-old has three shutouts this season. Houston (4-4-2) is winless in its last three games and has lost three of its last six.

