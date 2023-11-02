Romain Grosjean hired at Juncos Hollinger Racing to replace Callum Ilott in IndyCar Series

By JENNA FRYER The Associated Press
IndyCar driver Romain Grosjean, of Switzerland, talks with guest in the paddock before the sprint shootout ahead of the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

Romain Grosjean was hired by Juncos Hollinger Racing to replace Callum Ilott, who the team abruptly sacked last week. Grosjean will begin his fourth season in IndyCar with a third team. Similar to his 2021 debut in the United States, his new organization will be one of the smallest on the grid. The French-Swiss former Formula One driver entered IndyCar for one season with tiny Dale Coyne Racing before earning a shot with Andretti Global. He spent two rocky season with the team and his run ended with Grosjean and team personnel screaming at each other at the end of a qualifying session.

