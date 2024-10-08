Roma upsets Wolfsburg while Lyon and Chelsea both win as women’s Champions League begins

Roma opens its women’s Champions League campaign with an upset 1-0 win against two-time champion Wolfsburg while record eight-time winner Lyon eases past tournament debutant Galatasaray 3-0 and Chelsea holds on to beat Real Madrid 3-2. The most impressive performance came from Roma considering it finished bottom of its group last season and coach Alessandro Spugna called it “a huge victory.” All of Lyon’s goals were headers, with France striker Kadidiatou Diani getting two of them in the other Group A match. Roma’s goal came from Manuela Giugliano’s 14th-minute penalty. Chelsea’s goalscorers were Sjoeke Nüsken, Guro Reiten and Mayra Ramírez. In Group B’s other game Twente won 2-0 at Celtic with midfielder Kayleigh van Dooren netting both.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.