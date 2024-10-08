Roma upsets Wolfsburg and Lyon beats Galatasaray as women’s Champions League begins

Roma opens its women’s Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win against two-time champion Wolfsburg while record eight-time winner Lyon beats tournament debutant Galatasaray 3-0. All of Lyon’s goals were headers, with France striker Kadidiatou Diani getting two of them in the Group A match. Roma finished bottom of its group last season but took the lead early at Tre Fontane stadium through captain Manuela Giugliano’s 14th-minute penalty. In later matches Chelsea hosted Real Madrid and Celtic faced Twente in Group B.

