Roma to play Sevilla in Europa League final as Mourinho gets chance for 6th European trophy

José Mourinho will have a chance to claim a sixth European trophy, although his Roma team will have to stop Sevilla from winning a record-extending seventh Europa League title. Roma reached the Europa League final by holding Bayer Leverkusen to a 0-0 draw in Germany following the kind of disciplined defensive performance that Mourinho’s teams have become known for. The Italian team went through 1-0 on aggregate after winning the first leg of the semifinal at home. Roma will face six-time champion Sevilla, which knocked out Juventus with a 2-1 win after extra time to prevent an all-Italian final. West Ham and Fiorentina reached the Europa Conference League final.

