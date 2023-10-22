Roma snatches 1-0 win over 10-man Monza. Milan hosts Juventus later looking to move back top

MILAN (AP) — Stephan El Shaarawy scored in the final minute to help Roma snatch a confidence-boosting 1-0 win over Monza. The visitors played more than half the match with 10 men after Monza defender Danilo D’Ambrosio was shown a second yellow card four minutes from halftime and was sent off. Roma coach Jose Mourinho was also given a red card and will not be on the bench for next weekend’s match at former club Inter Milan. AC Milan plays third-place Juventus later looking to reclaim the Serie A lead from city rival Inter.

