Roma signs left back Angeliño from Leipzig on permanent deal after loan spell

By The Associated Press
FILE - Roma's Angelino reaches for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Roma at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy, Sunday, April 14, 2024. Roma said Friday, May 31, 2024, it has signed Angeliño from Leipzig after making the Spanish left back's loan deal permanent. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrea Bressanutti]

ROME (AP) — Roma has signed Angeliño from Leipzig on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell for the Spanish left back. Angeliño had joined the Italian club on loan in January and soon became a regular in the team. He played 16 times in Serie A and four in the Europa League as Roma reached the semifinals. Angeliño came through Manchester City’s youth system before joining Leipzig in 2020, initially on loan.

