Roma signs left back Angeliño from Leipzig on permanent deal after loan spell

ROME (AP) — Roma has signed Angeliño from Leipzig on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell for the Spanish left back. Angeliño had joined the Italian club on loan in January and soon became a regular in the team. He played 16 times in Serie A and four in the Europa League as Roma reached the semifinals. Angeliño came through Manchester City’s youth system before joining Leipzig in 2020, initially on loan.

