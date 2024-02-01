Roma signs Baldanzi and sends Belotti on loan to Fiorentina on quiet final day of transfers in Italy

MILAN (AP) — It was another quiet transfer deadline day for most of the top clubs in Serie A with only Roma and Fiorentina adding to their squads. Roma signed Tommaso Baldanzi from Empoli for a reported 10 million euros. The 20-year-old Baldanzi is new Roma coach Daniele De Rossi’s second signing after defender Angeliño was brought in on loan from Leipzig on Tuesday. Roma also sent Italy forward Andrea Belotti out on loan to Fiorentina for the rest of the season. The league title seems destined to go to either Inter Milan or Juventus. Neither club signed a player on deadline day.

