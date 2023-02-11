Roma set back in Serie A after draw at Lecce

MILAN (AP) — Every point matters in Serie A in an increasingly tight battle for the Champions League qualifying spots and Roma could be left counting the cost of a 1-1 draw at lowly Lecce. The result leaves Roma level with fourth-placed AC Milan. Lazio is two points below Roma with Atalanta a point further back. The two play in Rome later in a direct battle for the top four. Emanuel Vignato had a debut to remember for Empoli as he netted a stoppage-time equaliser to snatch a 2-2 draw against Spezia in an action-packed match.

