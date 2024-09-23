Roma owners reassure fans after turbulent week for the club

ROME (AP) — Roma’s normally silent American owner has issued a statement to reassure fans after a turbulent week for the Italian club. Monday’s statement comes shortly after the Texas-based Friedkin Group reached an agreement to purchase a majority stake in English Premier League outfit Everton. It says “the multi-club symbiosis will only help Roma.” Roma coach and former captain Daniele De Rossi was surprisingly fired on Wednesday, leading to outrage among fans. The Friedkins say: “The decision to part ways with him was incredibly difficult, but we made it with the belief that it gives us the best opportunity to compete for trophies this season.”

