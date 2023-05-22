Roma held by Salernitana but Champions League hopes boosted by Juventus penalty

MILAN (AP) — Roma has drawn with Salernitana 2-2 in Serie A and still had its hopes of sneaking into the Champions League boosted. Salernitana twice took the lead through Antonio Candreva and Boulaye Dia but was twice pegged back by goals from Stephan El Shaarawy and Nemanja Matić. Roma started the day seven points off then fourth-placed Inter Milan but moved to within four points of the top four after Juventus was hit by a 10-point penalty for false accounting. That saw Juventus drop from second to seventh. Roma can also qualify for the Champions League if it beats Sevilla in the Europa League final.

