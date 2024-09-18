Roma fires Daniele De Rossi after going winless in its opening 4 Serie A matches

ROME (AP) — Roma has fired coach Daniele De Rossi in a move that was surprising despite the Giallorossi going winless in their opening four Italian league matches. The former Roma captain was hired in January to replace the fired Jose Mourinho and impressed so much during the second half of last season that he was given a contract extension in June through 2026-27. Roma says “the club’s decision is made in the best interests of the team to get back on the desired path as soon as possible at a time when the season is still in its early stages.” No immediate replacement was announced. Roma hosts Serie A leader Udinese on Sunday.

