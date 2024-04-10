Roma fans raise money to pay player’s fine for waving giant flag ridiculing Lazio after derby win

ROME (AP) — Roma fans have set up a crowdfunding account to pay a fine defender Gianluca Mancini received for waving a giant flag that ridiculed city rival Lazio after Saturday’s derby. Mancini was fined 5,000 euros on Tuesday for waving a flag in Lazio’s blue-and-white colors with a giant rat drawn on it as he celebrated with his teammates after the match. By early Wednesday, the GoFundMe page set up by Roma fan Lorenzo Contucci had raised more than 7,000 euros ($7,600) in less than 14 hours. Contucci said that if Mancini decides to pay the fine himself, the money raised will be given to charity.

