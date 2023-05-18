Roma eliminates Leverkusen to advance to Europa League final

By KAREL JANICEK The Associated Press
Roma's head coach Jose Mourinho celebrates after the Europa League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Roma at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Thursday, May 18, 2023.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

José Mourinho will have a chance to claim a sixth European trophy after his Roma reached the Europa League final by holding Bayer Leverkusen to a 0-0. Roma went through 1-0 on aggregate after winning the first leg of the semifinal at home. The other quarterfinal between fellow Italian club Juventus and six-time champion Sevilla went to extra time. Substitute Pablo Fornals scored deep into stoppage time for West Ham to beat AZ in Alkmaar 1-0 in the second leg of the Europa Conference League semifinals and send the Premier League club to a European final for the first time in 47 years.

