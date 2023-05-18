Roma eliminates Leverkusen to advance to Europa League final

José Mourinho will have a chance to claim a sixth European trophy after his Roma reached the Europa League final by holding Bayer Leverkusen to a 0-0. Roma went through 1-0 on aggregate after winning the first leg of the semifinal at home. The other quarterfinal between fellow Italian club Juventus and six-time champion Sevilla went to extra time. Substitute Pablo Fornals scored deep into stoppage time for West Ham to beat AZ in Alkmaar 1-0 in the second leg of the Europa Conference League semifinals and send the Premier League club to a European final for the first time in 47 years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.