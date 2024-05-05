Roma draws 1-1 against Juventus. Milan ultras protest during 3-3 draw with Genoa

MILAN (AP) — Roma has attempted to bounce back from European disappointment but could only draw 1-1 against Juventus in Serie A in a result that did little to help its hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. Bremer canceled out Romelu Lukaku’s first goal from open play against Juventus. Both teams also hit the woodwork as Juve’s winless run continued. AC Milan’s hardcore fans protested during the team’s 3-3 draw against Genoa. Hellas Verona has boosted its chances of Serie A survival with a 2-1 win over Fiorentina as fellow strugglers Empoli and Frosinone played out a disappointing 0-0 draw.

