Roma dominates and wins Serie A Women for first time

ROME (AP) — Roma has won its first Serie A Women’s title. Roma beat Fiorentina 2-1 in front of more than 2,700 fans at home to secure the crown and end a run of five straight league titles for Juventus. Captain Elisa Bartoli scored the winning goal after Fiorentina forward Milica Mijatović canceled out Giada Greggi’s opener. The Giallorosse are on course for a treble of trophies. They already own the Italian Super Cup and face Juventus in the Italian Cup final on June 4. Roma has won 21 of its 23 league matches. This is the first season in which women’s soccer has been professional in Italy.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.