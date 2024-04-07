Roma defender under investigation for celebrating win over Lazio by waving giant rat flag

ROME (AP) — The Italian soccer federation has opened an investigation into Roma defender Gianluca Mancini’s celebrations at the end of Saturday’s capital derby which saw the player waving a huge flag in Lazio colors that also had a giant rat painted on it. Mancini’s goal gave Roma a 1-0 win over Lazio in Serie A. He joyously celebrated with the rest of his team in front of the Giallorossi fans but sparked controversy when he was seen waving the flag. Mancini said he hadn’t meant to “offend anyone” and had taken “the first flag they gave me.” He also apologized. FIGC president Gabriele Gravina confirmed to Italian media on Sunday that the federation had opened an investigation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.