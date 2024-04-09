Roma defender Mancini fined for celebrating win over Lazio by waving giant rat flag

MILAN (AP) — Roma defender Gianluca Mancini has been fined more than $5,000 but avoided a ban for his actions at the end of Saturday’s capital derby against Lazio. Mancini sparked controversy when he was seen waving a huge flag in Lazio colors that also had a giant rat painted on it as he celebrated his team’s victory. The Italian soccer federation opened an investigation the following day and the league’s sporting judge subsequently opted to sanction Mancini with a fine. Mancini scored the goal that gave Roma a 1-0 win.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.