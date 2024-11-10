Roma crisis deepens with loss to Bologna and Juric fired. Atalanta and Fiorentina join Napoli at top

ROME (AP) — Roma’s season took another downward spiral with a 3-2 home loss to Bologna that cost coach Ivan Juric his job. Roma announced shortly after the game that Juric had been fired to mark the club’s second coaching change this season. Juric replaced the popular Daniele De Rossi in September but didn’t turn Roma’s fortunes around. The Giallorossi are in 12th place and only four points above the relegation zone. Atalanta and Fiorentina both won to move level on points with Serie A leader Napoli ahead of Napoli’s visit to defending champion Inter Milan later Sunday. Atalanta beat Udinese 2-1. Fiorentina beat Hellas Verona 3-1 with a hat trick from Moise Kean.

