Roma consolidates 3rd place in Serie A, beats Udinese 3-0

MILAN (AP) — Roma has consolidated third place in Serie A with a 3-0 win over Udinese. Edoardo Bove, Lorenzo Pellegrini and substitute Tammy Abraham scored for the home team on Sunday. Udinese forward Roberto Pereyra had a nightmare match as he conceded a penalty and also had a spot-kick saved. Roma moved three points above AC Milan and five points above fifth-place Inter Milan after they both dropped points on Saturday. Halftime substitute Grégoire Defrel scored earlier to give Sassuolo only its third-ever Serie A victory against Juventus in 21 matches with a 1-0 win.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.