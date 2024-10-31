Roma coach Ivan Juric relieves pressure with team’s 1-0 win over Torino in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Roma coach Ivan Juric may have saved his job with a 1-0 win over Torino in Serie A. Juric had been under pressure after Roma was routed 5-1 by Fiorentina on Sunday. But Paulo Dybala scored a first-half goal for Roma and the Giallorossi hung on to end a three-game winless streak in the Italian league. Fiorentina moved up to fourth place with a 1-0 victory at last-place Genoa for its sixth straight win across all competitions. Robin Gosens scored midway through the second half and Fiorentina goalkeeper David De Gea made a leaping save in the final minutes. Fifth-place Lazio won 5-1 at promoted Como.

