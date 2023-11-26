Roma beats Udinese 3-1 in Serie A. Juventus hosts Inter Milan

MILAN (AP) — Paulo Dybala and Stephan El Shaarawy scored late to help Roma beat lowly Udinese 3-1 in Serie A and close the gap on the top four. Florian Thauvin had leveled for Udinese to cancel out Gianluca Mancini’s first-half opener. The result lifted Roma up to fifth. Jose Mourinho’s side is three points below fourth-place Napoli and 10 below league leader Inter Milan ahead of the Nerazzurri’s match against second-place Juventus later Sunday. It was Udinese’s first defeat in nearly two months and left it a point above the relegation zone.

