Roma beats Udinese 2-1 in resumption of suspended match to ruin Cannavaro’s Serie A coaching debut

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Bryan Cristante scored in stoppage time and Roma made its second trip this month to Udinese worthwhile with a 2-1 win in the resumption of a suspended Serie A match that entailed playing only the final 18 minutes. The score was 1-1 on April 14 when Roma defender Evan Ndicka collapsed and the match was suspended. Ndicka was released from the hospital a day later with a collapsed left lung and has since been cleared to return to training. Cristante headed in a corner kick from Paulo Dybala on Roma’s final opportunity during the resumption. The resumption marked the Serie A coaching debut of Fabio Cannavaro after he replaced the fired Gabriele Cioffi at Udinese.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.