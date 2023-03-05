Roma beats Juventus 1-0 to boost hopes of top 4; Inter wins

MILAN (AP) — Gianluca Mancini’s stunning strike has given Roma a 1-0 victory over Juventus in Serie A. Mancini struck early in the second half to help Roma move into fourth place in Serie A in a tight fight for the Champions League qualifying spots. Juventus hit the woodwork three times. It also had substitute Moise Kean sent off in the final minute for violent conduct. Inter Milan bounced back from last week’s surprise loss to Bologna by beating lowly Lecce 2-0 in Serie A. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lautaro Martínez scored in each half to help Inter return to second spot.

