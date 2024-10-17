Roma and Real Madrid cruise to victories in Women’s Champions League

Roma stayed perfect in the Women’s Champions League by routing Galatasaray 6-1 while Real Madrid claimed its first victory of the campaign by easing past Celtic 4-0. Roma which beat two-time champion Wolfsburg 1-0 in the opening round has six points in Group A. Galatasaray the first Turkish team to reach the group stage is in last place. In the late games, Wolfsburg hosts eight-time champion Lyon and Chelsea plays at Dutch club Twente in Group B.

