Roma and Lyon fight for group lead in Women’s Champion league and high-scoring Chelsea is at Celtic

Eight-time champion Lyon and Italian upstart Roma both have perfect records going into their Women’s Champions League meeting that highlights the third round of matches this week. While five teams — including Mancester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich — have won their two opening matches, Group A is the only one with two teams on six points ahead of Lyon’s trip to Roma on Wednesday. At the other end, newcomers Celtic, Galatasaray, and Vålerenga all hope to earn their first points of the group stage. So does Austrian team St. Pölten, although it is facing defending champion Barcelona away in Spain.

