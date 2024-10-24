Roma, Ajax and Frankfurt victorious in Europa League. Chelsea wins in 3rd tier

Roma needed a penalty to beat Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 for its first Europa League victory under new coach Ivan Jurić. Artem Dovbyk converted from the spot in the 23rd minute to get the Italian team in the win column. Other winners were Ajax, Frankfurt and Real Sociedad. Manchester United will be in action later Thursday at Fenerbahce, while Tottenham hosts Alkmaar. Chelsea routed Panathinaikos 4-1 in Athens to make it two wins from two in the third-tier Conference League.

