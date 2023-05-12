Rolling with Jokic-Murray combo, Nuggets prepare for Western Conference finals

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoot over Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet, right, and forward Torrey Craig, center, during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Phoenix. The Nuggets eliminated the Sun in their 125-100 win. (AP Photo/Matt York)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt York]

PHOENIX (AP) — Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone said it was around December when he thought this could be a championship-caliber team. Jamal Murray was a believer even sooner. Like in 2019. After watching the Nuggets steamroll the Suns in Game 6 to clinch the Western Conference semifinals, it’s hard to argue with him. Nikola Jokic scored 32 points and finished with a triple-double, Jamal Murray added 26 and the Nuggets are off to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2020 after beating the Phoenix Suns 125-100 on Thursday night. The top-seeded Nuggets will play the winner of the Lakers-Warriors series. The Lakers have a 3-2 lead.

