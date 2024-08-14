Rolling Rookies: Chaparro hits 3 doubles in debut while Wood produces another 4-hit game for Nats

BALTIMORE (AP) — James Wood’s first chance to play at Camden Yards was overshadowed by another dandy debut. Andrés Chaparro doubled three times in his first big league game to lead the Washington Nationals to a 9-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Chaparro became the fourth player in major league history with at least three doubles in his debut and the first since 2008. As for Wood, all he did was produce his second four-hit game in a span of 18 days.

