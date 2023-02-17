Rolen to enter Hall of Fame with Cards cap, McGriff no logo

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Scott Rolen will have a St. Louis Cardinals cap on his Hall of Fame plaque and Fred McGriff will not have a team logo. Rolen was a seven-time All-Star third baseman elected last month by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He played for Philadelphia, St. Louis, Toronto and Cincinnati. McGriff was a five-time All-Star first baseman elected by the Contemporary Baseball Players Era Committee in December. He played for Toronto, San Diego, Atlanta, Tampa Bay, the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Both will be inducted into the Hall on July 23.

