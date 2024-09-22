Roland Dempster runs for 179 yards with 2 scores and Stony Brook defeats Campbell 24-17

Roland Dempster ran for 179 yards and two scores and Stony Brook defeated Campbell 24-17 in the Coastal Athletic Association opener for the Seawolves. Stony Brook built a 21-0 lead in the second quarter but after a two-touchdown rally by Campbell it was late in the fourth quarter before the Seawolves regained a two-score lead. Leading 21-14, the Seawolves took five minutes off the clock with a 10-play, 53-yard drive that culminated in a 39-yard field goal by Enda Kirby and a 24-14 lead. Campbell drove for a short field goal, but the Camels’ onside kick was recovered by Stony Brook.

