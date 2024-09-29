Roland Dempster runs for 158 yards and 3 TDs as Stony Brook tops Morgan State 22-3

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Roland Dempster rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns to power Stony Brook to a 22-3 non-conference win over Morgan State. Dempster finished with 217 total yards, catching two passes for 59 yards. Beckett Leary kicked a 25-yard field goal late in the first quarter to give Morgan State a 3-0 lead, but the Bears did not score the rest of the way.

