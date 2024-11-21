Roki Sasaki’s posting likely will extend into 2025 signing period, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says

NEW YORK (AP) — Roki Sasaki’s posting will likely extend into the 2025 international signing period, according to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, allowing teams as much as $7,555,500 to sign the prized Japanese pitcher. Manfred says “it kind of looks like the way it’s going to shake out that the signing there, just because the timing, will happen in the new pool period.” The Chiba Lotte Marines said on Nov. 9 they will post the hard-throwing 23-year-old right-hander. Under the agreement between Major League Baseball and Nippon Professional Baseball, the posting period runs from Nov. 1 until Dec. 15 and players have 45 days following the posting to reach an agreement. Sasaki has not yet been posted. The 2025 international signing period opens Jan. 15.

