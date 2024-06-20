Roki Sasaki to miss second consecutive start because of unspecified problem with right arm.

TOKYO (AP) — Roki Sasaki, the 22-year-old Japanese pitcher who could move next season to Major League Baseball, will miss his second consecutive start this weekend because of an unspecified problem with his right arm. Chiba Lotte Marines manager Masato Yoshii explained the move because of the “poor condition of his (Sasaki’s) right arm.” It’s not clear when he will next pitch. Sasaki is 5-2 in nine starts this season and has 70 strikeouts, He has pitched 59-2/3 innings with an ERA of 1.96.

