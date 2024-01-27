Roki Sasaki says he wants to play in MLB but Japanese pitcher won’t say when that might be

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki is likely to be the next big thing out of Japanese baseball. It’s just not clear when he will make it to Major League Baseball. The 22-year-old Sasaki just signed a contract for the coming season with Japan’s Lotte Marines. But at a press conference he made it clear where he wants to eventually land. He says: “I have the desire to play in the U.S. major leagues in the future,” Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported from a Saturday press conference with Sasaki. “I’ve been communicating every year. I believe the club (Lotte) understands it too.”

