Roki Sasaki bidding among MLB teams will start Tuesday and run until Jan. 23

DALLAS (AP) — Hard-throwing Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki was posted to Major League Baseball teams and will be available to sign as a free agent from Tuesday through 5 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 23. The Chiba Lotte Marines said Nov. 9 that they planned to make Sasaki available. Because he is 23, Sasaki is considered an international amateur by MLB and is limited to a minor league contract subject to the international signing bonus pools usually allocated for 16-year-old Latin American prospects. The 2025 international signing period opens on Jan. 15 and team pools range from $7,555,500 to $5,146,200.

