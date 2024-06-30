Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli in retiring from international T20s

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Rohit Sharma has joined fellow star batter Virat Kohli in announcing his retirement from international T20 matches. The India captain made the announcement during a press conference after India’s thrilling seven-run victory over South Africa in the Twenty20 World Cup final at Bridgetown in Barbados. Sharma, 37, is the format’s highest scorer with 4231 runs in 159 matches for India, with five centuries. Saturday’s breakthrough win was his second T20 World Cup success after winning the inaugural tournament in 2007. He has played in every T20 World Cup tournament since. Sharma said he would continue to play tests and one-day internationals for India.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.