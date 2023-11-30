Rohde scores 13, Virginia clamps down on D to beat No. 14 Texas A&M 59-47

Andrew Rohde scored 13 points and Virginia took command with a 17-2 run spanning the halves and beat No. 14 Texas A&M 59-47. Rohde, a transfer from St. Thomas and the Summit League’s top freshman last year, made three of Virginia’s nine 3-pointers, including one he banked in to beat the shot clock during the surge. All five starters for Virginia (6-1) scored in double figures, with Reece Beekman, Ryan Dunn and Jake Groves all scoring 12. Henry Coleman III led Texas A&M (6-2) with 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Aggies’ point total was their lowest this season; they arrived averaging 79.3.

