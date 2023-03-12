Roglič triumphs at Tirreno for winning return from injury

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, Italy (AP) — Primož Roglič has made a winning return to cycling as he triumphed at the week-long Tirreno-Adriatico race for a fourth Slovenian victory in five editions of “The Race of the Two Seas.” It was Roglič’s first race of the season after the Jumbo-Visma rider underwent shoulder surgery last year. Roglič has ended the week-long race 18 seconds ahead of João Almeida of Portugal and 23 seconds ahead of British cyclist Tao Geoghegan Hart. Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen won a bunch sprint to take Sunday’s stage. The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider edged out Dylan Groenewegen and Alberto Dainese.

