Roglic on brink of fourth Vuelta title after protecting lead on last mountain stage

PICON BLANCO, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic is one stage away from a record-equalling fourth Spanish Vuelta title after the Slovenian rider protected his lead in the northern mountains. Roglic padded his lead to 2 minutes, 2 seconds over Ben O’Connor. Irish cyclist Eddie Dunbar won the grueling 20th stage on Saturday. The 21st and final stage is a time trial in Madrid. Roglic won the Vuelta from 2019-21. He is poised to match the Vuelta record of four titles won by Spanish rider Roberto Heras in 2000, 2003-05.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.