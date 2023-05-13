Roglic gains time on Stage 8 of Giro; Healy wins with solo breakaway

FOSSOMBORONE, Italy (AP) — Primoz Roglic launched the first significant attack of the Giro d’Italia in the undulating eighth stage and gained 14 seconds on overall rival Remco Evenepoel. Ineos teammates Tao Geoghegan Hart and Geraint Thomas also rode strongly. Irish rider Ben Healy won the stage with a solo breakaway while Norway’s Andreas Leknessund held onto the pink jersey despite losing a big chunk of time. Leknessund’s overall lead ahead of Evenepoel was reduced to eight seconds while Roglic surged up to third at a gap of 38 seconds.

