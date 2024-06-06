Roglic, Evenepoel involved in massive crash at Dauphine race, organizers neutralize stage

LYON, France (AP) — Tour de France favorites Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic were caught up in a massive crash at the Criterium du Dauphine race that led organizers to neutralize the stage. Evenepoel and Roglic were both able to get back to their feet before organizers decided to call off the rest of the stage. Evenepoel leads the general standings ahead his Slovenian rival. Steven Kruijswijk, from the Visma-Lease a bike team, went into the race ambulance after the crash. Organizers said his teammate Dylan van Baarle was also hurt, apparently suffering from a shoulder injury. The Criterium du Dauphine is a warm-up event for the Tour de France, which starts on June 29.

