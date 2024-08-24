Roglic cuts into O’Connor’s Spanish Vuelta lead with 2nd stage win

CAZORLA, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic has grabbed his second stage victory of the 2024 Spanish Vuelta as the three-time champion cut Ben O’Connor’s race lead. Roglic attacked on the final ascent of the 159-kilometer hilly ride from Ubeda to Cazorla to claim the eighth stage and add to his win on the fourth leg. The Slovenian cyclist for Red Bull-Bora hansgrohe now has 14 stage victories in the three-week race. Roglic took a 55-second bite out of O’Connor’s lead. The Australian leads Roglic by 3 minutes, 49 seconds overall. The 21-stage race finishes in Madrid on Sept. 8.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.